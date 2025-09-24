NPR proud to convene a Talent and Culture Executive Summit

September 18 and 19, 2025, DEIAB in the Crosshairs: Navigating Leadership, Law, and Responsibility in Public Media In this pivotal moment for diversity, equity, inclusion, access, and belonging (DEIAB) efforts across the nation, we invited public media leaders for an urgent and thought-provoking summit exploring the shifting landscape of DEI in our organizations and communities.

As recent executive orders and public discourse have challenged the legitimacy of DEI efforts, public media stands at a crossroads. Together we explored: 1) The legal and ethical implications of the evolving DEI landscape; 2) How public media organizations can remain committed to equity amid legislative and regulatory backlash; 3) Strategies to protect inclusive workplace culture while complying with shifting legal frameworks; and 4) Real-world responses from station leaders facing similar challenges across the Network.

Feedback from executives underscores the strong impact of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Summit. Half of participants rated the summit as excellent, and 50% reported that they are now much clearer on the legal and ethical implications of the current DEIA policy environment. Sixty percent found the discussions on sustaining equity commitments during periods of legislative and regulatory backlash to be very useful. Most importantly, 100% of executives agreed that the summit was highly relevant to their role and responsibilities, reflecting its value in equipping leaders with the insight and strategies needed in today's evolving landscape.



