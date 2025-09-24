© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shooting at ICE detention facility in Dallas kills 1, injures 2 others

By NPR Staff
Published September 24, 2025 at 9:17 AM EDT

Texas authorities are on the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday morning at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. CT along a busy highway. The Dallas Police Department says the initial report was for an "officer assist call." According to a post on X, "a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building. Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect is deceased."

In a post on X, Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said, "Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound."

Noem said a motive is not known and that "ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them."

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now