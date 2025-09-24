© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two Syracuse University students charged with hate crime after attack on a Jewish fraternity

WRVO | By Associated Press
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
SU Generic.jpg
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Two students at face hate crimes charges after authorities say one of them tossed a bag of pork into Jewish fraternity house during a Rosh Hashanah celebration.

Allen Groves, the chief student experience officer at Syracuse University, said the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house, where members had gathered to mark the Jewish New Year.

One of the two men charged is accused of entering the home and tossing in a clear plastic bag of pork against an interior wall, splattering the contents there and on the floor, university police said.

The man then fled the home and got into a vehicle driven by another man. The two, both 18, were soon captured and have been charged with burglary as a hate crime and criminal nuisance.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said the hate crime charge came about because it happened on a Jewish holiday at a historically Jewish fraternity.

"This incident is not a foolish college prank and will not be treated as such," Fitzpatrick said. "It will be treated for what it is, a crime directed against a group of Jewish students enjoying a celebratory dinner and seemingly secure in their residence."

Groves said the two men have been referred to the university's Office of Community Standards for potential disciplinary action under the school's Student Conduct Code.

"Tonight's incident, as reported to us, is abhorrent, shocking to the conscience and violates our core value of being a place that is truly welcoming to all," Groves said in a statement posted on the university's website. "It will not be tolerated at Syracuse University."
Tags
Regional NewsSyracuse University
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now