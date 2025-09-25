© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

VIDEO: Top health officials are at odds with scientists. Who should Americans believe?

By NPR Staff
Published September 25, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT

Americans are receiving medical guidance from President Trump and top health officials like Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that runs counter to mainstream medicine. For example, this week Trump linked Tylenol to autism despite little medical evidence. How are Americans meant to make important decisions about their health at this confusing moment? NPR's food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey discusses it with Consider This host Juana Summers.

🔔 Subscribe on YouTube and never miss an episode
🎧 Prefer audio? Listen anywhere you find podcasts
❤️ Get sponsor-free episodes

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now