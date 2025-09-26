© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Ohio tattoo artist has been turning traumatic scars into works of art for a decade

By Ari Shapiro,
Matt OzugJeanette Woods
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT

We revisit a tattoo artist who has been helping people cover scars from traumatic events for ten years.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now