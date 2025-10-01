NPR Politics Podcast Turns 10 and Gets a New Host

NPR is thrilled to announce that, beginning today, Miles Parks will be joining the NPR Politics Podcast as a co-host, joining Tamara Keith and Sarah McCammon. In addition to hosting the podcast, Parks will continue his work reporting for the Washington Desk, where he focuses on voting and election security.

NPR's Chief Washington Editor Krishnadev Calamur and Senior Supervising Editor Muthoni Muturi made the announcement in a note to the newsroom staff. "Miles has an organic curiosity that enables him to guide conversations with skill, personality, and authenticity," the note read. "His regular beat with the Washington Desk will also help him bring highly relevant background and expertise."

Colin Marshall / NPR / NPR Miles Parks

Parks first came to NPR in 2014, as a Stone & Holt Weeks Fellow, and began covering election issues for NPR after the 2016 presidential election. He has also previously covered local politics for The Washington Post and The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida.

"I love being on this show for the same reasons I fell in love with it as a listener 10 years ago: our format allows a level of detail and nuance that feels really refreshing in the era of social media politics, and maybe more importantly, it's just really fun," said Parks. "The current moment often feels impossible to fully understand, but I'm honored and excited to get to the bottom of it with our listeners."

The NPR Politics Podcast is also preparing to celebrate its tenth anniversary with a special Live Show at NPR Headquarters in Washington DC. Join us on October 30, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. We'll look ahead to the 2026 midterm elections and talk about all the things we can't let go with Tamara Keith, Domenico Montanaro, Sarah McCammon, Mara Liasson, Miles Parks and others.

WHO: The NPR Politics Podcast Team

WHAT: The NPR Politics Podcast Live 10th Anniversary Special!

WHERE: NPR Headquarters, 1111 North Capitol Street NE, Washington, DC 20002. Studio One.

WHEN: October 30th, 8pm ET (Doors open at 7pm)

Tickets are available HERE

The NPR Politics Podcast launched in the fall of 2015, setting the tone for political podcasting and ten years later remains the gold standard for non-partisan, fact based political journalism. Join us in congratulating Miles and help us celebrate this milestone together!

