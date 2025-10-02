© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

VIDEO: Trump's tariffs, changing markets and what an uncertain economy means for you

By NPR Staff
Published October 2, 2025 at 7:50 AM EDT

When President Trump came into office, he promised to fuel an economic boom with a magic bullet: tariffs. They're taxes added to a wide range of imports. And money is coming in, more than $30 billion a month so far.

Eight months into Trump's second term, it's unclear what the larger impact of these tariffs will have on the economy. Despite that, the president keeps promising to roll out new ones. NPR's chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley explains.

🔔 Subscribe on YouTube and never miss an episode
🎧 Prefer audio? Listen anywhere you find podcasts
❤️ Get sponsor-free episodes

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now