What does Montreal sound like?

We don't talk about Montreal enough. The city boasts one of the most exciting DIY music scenes of the late aughts and 2010s, plus one of the largest jazz festivals in the world. Montreal was also home to one of the greatest songwriters ever: Leonard Cohen.

It's a city overflowing with musical riches, and it's resulted in some of the best stories we've put together for our Sense of Place: Montreal series, which will publish between Oct. 9 and Oct. 17.

We're kicking things off with Jasamine White-Gluz of No Joy. 2025's Bugland has been duly praised for its exciting take on shoegaze, but White-Gluz takes us back to the late aughts, when she would perform in Montreal's Mile End neighborhood alongside acts like Grimes and Metz.

Then, we're heading down the road to Hotel2Tango, the studio where Montreal bands like Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Arcade Fire once laid down now-iconic tracks with recording wiz Howard Bilerman.

Dorothy Williams, an expert on Black Canadian history, will walk us through the history of Montreal's jazz scene. We'll get a taste of Montreal's nightlife with Polaris Prize-winning DJ and artist Pierre Kwenders. Plus, an intimate conversation with Inuit musician Elisapie, who breathed new life into classic rock hits on her 2023 covers album, Inuktitut.

Oh, and don't worry: We haven't forgotten the Godfather of Gloom. Cohen's memory is sprinkled throughout the series.

To kick things off, we've put together a mixtape with some of the music that'll be featured throughout our latest Sense of Place series, plus some essential Montreal tracks to get things going:

Check out the full schedule of episodes to come below:

Thursday, Oct. 9: No Joy

Jasamine White-Gluz gives us a glimpse into how the city's DIY scene in its Mile End neighborhood flourished in the late aughts and 2010s.

Friday, Oct. 10: Howard Bilerman

We dig deeper into Mile End's story with the co-founder of Hotel2Tango. Bilerman explains how he went from taping live shows as a teenager to recording with some of the biggest acts to come out of the city.

Monday, Oct. 13: Pierre Kwenders

The Congolese-born DJ and artist shares how he built a vibrant nightlife community centered around the city's African diaspora.

Tuesday, Oct. 14: Chromeo

An encore of our 2024 conversation with electro-funk duo about their album, Adult Contemporary.

Wednesday, Oct. 15: Ruby Roy

Veteran tour guide Ruby Roy explains why Leonard Cohen is so vital to Montreal's music legacy.

Thursday, Oct. 16: Elisapie

The Inuit musician charts the creative and emotional journey that led to her 2023 covers album, Inuktitut.

Friday, Oct. 17: Dorothy Williams

The expert on Black Canadian history explains how Montreal became a hotbed of jazz during the Prohibition era — and what forces eventually undid the scene.

