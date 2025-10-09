Feds charge NY Attorney General Letitia James with fraud, per reports

Federal prosecutors charged New York state Attorney General Letitia James with fraud Thursday, following a mortgage fraud investigation, several news outlets are reporting.

The case marks the latest federal prosecution of one of President Donald Trump’s adversaries since he began his second term.

James, a Democrat who won a 2023 fraud judgment against Trump, has denied wrongdoing and her allies said the case is politically motivated. They said Trump has warped the historically independent U.S. Department of Justice by replacing career prosecutors with inexperienced loyalists.

Trump called for James' resignation in a social media post over the weekend.

“She is a Complete and Total Disaster,” he wrote. Trump called James’ case against him a “WITCH HUNT.”

Federal prosecutors in Virginia last month charged former FBI Director James Comey with lying to Congress during a 2020 hearing about the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

The case against James began when a top Trump administration housing official referred James for criminal prosecution in April.

The official said James claimed she intended to occupy the Virginia house as her primary residence. In an interview last month on the FAQ NYC podcast, James said the case was based on cherrypicked forms.

“The document that was signed by me in error was a limited power of attorney to my niece, and it was not the basis for determining whether or not my niece and I were eligible for a mortgage,” James said. “In all of the financial documents, I indicated it would not be my primary residence. And so the case is flimsy at best.”

James’s attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.