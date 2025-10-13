© 2025 WRVO Public Media
A Statement from NPR on the Pentagon's Press Policy

Published October 13, 2025 at 5:20 PM EDT

From NPR Editor in Chief Thomas Evans:

NPR will never be party to limitations on the independence of the press and the objective, fact-based reporting of our journalists. We will not sign the Administration's restrictive policy that asks reporters to undermine their commitment of providing trustworthy, independent journalism to the American public.

The new policy threatens that commitment by giving the Administration final say over what can and cannot be reported about our military and its actions. The role of a free press is to remain objective and share information not subject to influence. If reporting about the American military is pre-approved by the military, the public is not getting real reporting — it is getting only what officials want the public to see.

We urge the Pentagon and the Administration to uphold freedom of the press and the American people's right to know what is done in their name.

