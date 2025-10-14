New NPR limited series 'Books We've Loved' spotlights literary classics and beloved contemporary reads

October 14, 2025; Washington, D.C. – On October 18, NPR will launch Books We've Loved, a new limited series from the team that produces NPR's Book of the Day podcast. This series invites listeners to geek out on literary classics and beloved books – and makes the case for why these timeless reads are still relevant today.

Hosted by NPR Arts Desk reporter and Book of the Day host Andrew Limbong and Code Switch co-host B.A. Parker, Books We've Loved invites listeners to dive deep into the stories, themes and characters that have shaped generations. Each episode pairs lively conversation with cultural insight, bringing fresh perspectives to treasured titles such as Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, James Baldwin's Giovanni's Room and Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn.

Confirmed guests include: New York Times bestselling authors Casey McQuiston and Jessamine Chan; NPR Morning Edition host Michel Martin; Pop Culture Happy Hour co-hosts Linda Holmes and Glen Weldon; longtime NPR editor Barrie Hardymon; The Indicator co-host Wailin Wong; podcast host and professor Greta Johnsen; television writer, playwright, and author R. Eric Thomas.

Listen to the trailer for Books We've Loved here.

"We're thrilled to carve out a space for book lovers to fan out about some of the most celebrated literature of all time," said Yolanda Sangweni, NPR's vice president of cultural programming. "It's a chance to revisit beloved authors and equally beloved stories with fresh eyes. And we've got the perfect pairing of hosts: Andrew Limbong lives and breathes books, while B.A. Parker will offer incisive cultural commentary on the reads we've collectively loved."

Starting October 18, listeners can find the Books We've Loved limited series in the Book of the Day podcast feed on the NPR App, npr.org or wherever you get podcasts.

About Andrew Limbong

Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit. He started at NPR in 2011 as an intern for All Things Considered, and was a producer and director for Tell Me More. Originally from Brooklyn and a graduate of SUNY New Paltz, he previously worked at ShopRite.

About B.A. Parker

B.A. Parker is Ambie award-winning co-host of Code Switch – the show about race and identity from NPR. Reporting stories such as the myth behind self-care, honoring her ancestors, and learning how to play the banjo. Prior to joining Code Switch, she was co-host and lead producer at The Cut podcast with New York Magazine. During her time there, she interviewed Anita Hill, Maria Ressa, and himbos at SantaCon. In a previous life, Parker was a film professor at Morgan State University and Stevenson University, where she forced 19-year-olds to watch Point Break and Moonlight. She then found her way to a production fellowship with the Pulitzer Prize-winning radio show This American Life. She has also been a guest host of NPR's It's Been a Minute and has produced for NPR's Invisibilia, Gimlet's Heavyweight and WNYC's Nancy. Parker hails from Baltimore, and currently lives in Brooklyn, New York. When Parker was 7, her mom pushed through a makeup counter at Hecht's, so her daughter could get Harold Baines' autograph.

About Book of the Day

In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's Book of the Day gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.

