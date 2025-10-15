Canadian provincial premiers are divided Chinese EV tariffs, with some concerned for farmers

Ontario premier Doug Ford says there’s no way that Ottawa should drop tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The issue has divided some of Canada’s premiers and has put pressure on prime minister Mark Carney.

Ford was responding to the Chinese ambassador to Ottawa, saying that Beijing would drop tariffs on Canadian canola, pork and seafood if Canada dropped the tariffs on its electric vehicles.



The comments by Chinese ambassador Wang Di came during an interview with the CTV network during the weekend.

“So, if Canada removes the unilateral and unjustified tariffs on Chinese products, China will also reciprocate accordingly and if the EV tariffs are removed then China will also remove the tariffs on the relevant products of Canada,” he said through a translator.

It’s what premiers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan have been advocating for, and they have been putting pressure on prime minister Mark Carney. But Carney has played his bargaining cards close to his chest on tariffs for and against Chinese products.

“We have begun more intense engagement with China first and foremost on canola and other agriculture and seafood product,” Carney said. “It’s too early to come to any conclusions on this.”

Premier Doug Ford of Ontario has come out hard against lifting tariffs on Chinese EVs. He has a lot at stake. Canada’s auto industry is based mainly in Ontario. Canada has had a 100 percent tariff on Chinese EV imports. It was made in lock step with Washington’s similar action.

“The auto pact’s been around since 1960. You know President Trump wants to come after the jobs and create uncertainty. Not only in Canada but across the world,” Ford said. “Maybe he should be looking at China. China is the problem. Canada is not the problem.”

But prairie grain farmers are suffering. Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe says since the Chinese tariffs of 75 percent went into place they’ve lost more than a billion dollars. He and Manitoba premier Wab Kinew have urged the prime minister to help.

“And now we’re calling on the federal government to take immediate action to help canola growers during this unprecedented situation,” Kinew said.

Rick White of the Canola Growers Association of Canada says those prairies farmers are suffering.

“Since these tariffs have come on, no grain or no canola has been going to China, whether it’s seed, oil or meal,” he said. “So, the opportunity to market is very limited for farmers right now and the price is low as a result.”

Meanwhile there’s push back from the auto sector. Flavio Volpe is the president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Association. He says it doesn’t make any sense to sacrifice the auto sector to save the agriculture sector.

It’s a dilemma for the prime minister, as he tries to negotiate with Washington on a new trade deal and stabilize Canada’s economy by protecting workers and industries.

Meanwhile Carney is sending his foreign affairs minister, Anita Anand to visit China later this week. Trade will be the main item on her agenda.