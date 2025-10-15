NPR names Mishka Pitter-Armand Chief Marketing Officer

October 15, 2025; Washington, D.C. — NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher announced today that Mishka Pitter-Armand will become NPR's Chief Marketing Officer. She will play a key role in efforts to strengthen NPR's programming portfolio and increase sustainable revenue from diversified sources.

"It's a privilege of a lifetime to join NPR, an institution that plays such a vital role in informing and enriching public life," said Pitter-Armand. "For decades, my own perspective on family, career and culture has been informed and challenged by NPR programming. I'm excited to bring both my corporate and nonprofit professional experiences to a mission I deeply believe in. As audiences shift to new platforms and formats with increasing speed, we have a powerful opportunity to meet audiences where they are, especially across digital platforms. I look forward to working with teams across NPR to grow and diversify our audience and revenue sources, ensuring that even more people can access the trusted journalism and storytelling that make NPR so essential."

"Mishka's experience aligning product and purpose is the right fit for NPR at this important moment," said NPR CEO and President Katherine Maher. "She brings deep expertise in understanding and engaging broad audiences and a track record of driving growth at mission driven organizations. Her familiarity with federated structures, such as Girl Scouts of the USA, and track record of creating opportunities with new experiences and offerings, will serve both NPR and the entire public radio system."

As CMO, Pitter-Armand will focus on insights, acquisition, and performance marketing, working with NPR's editorial and product teams to grow NPR's audiences across all platforms. She will also work closely with National Public Media to strengthen NPR's position as a preferred brand for underwriting partners, and with NPR's development team to deepen the organization's relationship with donors.

Pitter-Armand started her career in the for-profit sector before moving to marketing leadership roles with data-driven, mission-led organizations, including recent roles as the Chief Advancement Officer for Crisis Text Line, where she led all marketing, fundraising, corporate partnerships, and communications functions, and before that as the Vice President of Brand and Product Marketing for the Girl Scouts of the USA, where her work was recognized with a 2019 Shorty Award and a Webby Honor. She previously held senior marketing roles at PepsiCo and JDRF (now Breakthrough T1D), where she took a multi-disciplinary approach to brand building and led highly successful community engagement campaigns. She is the Nominations & Governance Chair of the Harvard Business School's Women's Student Association Alumnae Advisory Board.

About NPR

