OCC officials happy with SUNY Reconnect program so far

State officials say they’re happy so far with the SUNY Reconnect program, which provides free tuition to adult learners at community colleges who pursue degrees in high-demand careers.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, 16,500 people have applied to the program since it was announced earlier this year. Onondaga Community College President Warren Hilton said dozens of students so far are taking classes tuition free at the two-year school.

"The last word I got was over 130 students in the first semester of the program and we're continuing to recruit more students for future semesters,” said Hilton.

The idea is to make it easier for adult learners to go to school by taking away the financial burden of an education. The program covers tuition, fees, books and supplies for learners between the ages of 25 and 55, who don’t have a college degree.

Hilton said the program should be a no-brainer for anyone looking for a job in a high-demand career.

“These fields that are being supported through SUNY Reconnect are leading to the jobs where we have critical shortages, right?” Hilton said. “Teachers, so we have education pathways, we have applied engineering, healthcare, cybersecurity. We know that we can't hire enough people in those fields right now.

Hilton said OCC will also provide support for specific challenges facing adult learners.

“Things like childcare,” he said. “So, we've worked here on our campus with the YMCA that's on our campus to have drop-in childcare for individuals who might need a few hours here and there during the week for childcare. Certainly, having additional resources online if they're working professionals. We have tutoring that's online, you know, after work hours up until midnight."

Hilton admits getting the message out to the community is a challenge. OCC is using digital ads, flyers and postcards to central New Yorkers with details about the program, and it will be featured at OCC’s fall open house on October 25.