Photos: Scenes from the No Kings Protests

Demonstrators across the U.S. took to the streets on Saturday as part of a nationwide No Kings rally to protest the policies of the Trump Administration. The demonstrations are part of a larger No Kings movement that emerged in a first wave of protests last June.
From major cities to small rural towns, NPR station photographers were on the ground documenting the events in their communities.
