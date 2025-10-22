© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

County election years expected to shift after Court of Appeals ruling

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:13 AM EDT
Jason Smith
/
WRVO

Onondaga County’s Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny calls the court of appeals ruling on even-numbered year elections a “celebration of democracy.”

"It's unanimous. It's bipartisan. It was written by the one Republican judge on the Court of Appeals,” said Czarny. “It's pretty clear it's a win for voters and will help move New York forward."

The measure was approved by the state legislature and signed into law in 2023. Many Republicans criticized the law, saying it was a move to bolster Democratic candidates. And several counties, including Onondaga County, sued, arguing it violates the role of local governments to decide when to hold elections.

But Czarny, who was a defendant in the case, said he believes it’s a matter of making sure more voters have their voices heard.

"In even years, we have 55-75 percent turnout. In a local year, like this year, we will have somewhere from 25-30 percent turnout,” Czarny said. “It's objectively true that more people will vote on local elections if they're aligned in even years."

Czarny said the new law will affect Onondaga County legislators, who are running for election this year and will have to run again next year.

It will also affect the county comptroller and county executive races. They will be up for reelection in 2027, with their first even-year election in 2030.
Tags
dustin czarnyRegional NewsOnondaga County Board of ElectionsVoting
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now