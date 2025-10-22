County election years expected to shift after Court of Appeals ruling

Onondaga County’s Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny calls the court of appeals ruling on even-numbered year elections a “celebration of democracy.”

"It's unanimous. It's bipartisan. It was written by the one Republican judge on the Court of Appeals,” said Czarny. “It's pretty clear it's a win for voters and will help move New York forward."

The measure was approved by the state legislature and signed into law in 2023. Many Republicans criticized the law, saying it was a move to bolster Democratic candidates. And several counties, including Onondaga County, sued, arguing it violates the role of local governments to decide when to hold elections.

But Czarny, who was a defendant in the case, said he believes it’s a matter of making sure more voters have their voices heard.

"In even years, we have 55-75 percent turnout. In a local year, like this year, we will have somewhere from 25-30 percent turnout,” Czarny said. “It's objectively true that more people will vote on local elections if they're aligned in even years."

Czarny said the new law will affect Onondaga County legislators, who are running for election this year and will have to run again next year.

It will also affect the county comptroller and county executive races. They will be up for reelection in 2027, with their first even-year election in 2030.