In Photos: Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in Jamaica with winds of 185 miles per hour.
The massive category 5 storm continued to strengthen up until the moment it made landfall near the town of New Hope.
And this is a monster of a storm that meteorologists say will be in the history books. Only six other Atlantic storms have done that since record-keeping began.
The western side of Jamaica is being pummeled by wind; the coast line is being flooded by a storm surge that could reach 13 feet. The National Hurricane Center says Jamaica should expect catastrophic damage.
