The world's only flying mammals are in the spotlight during 'Bat Week'

This is "Bat Week" in the U.S.

No, it's not a Halloween promotion. It's an annual awareness campaign to educate the public about bats' critical role in the environment.

And to remind everyone not to disturb the flying mammals during their fall and winter hibernation.

"A lot of species of bat are under some sort of threat and so we need to promote conservation messages for bats across the world, including right here in New York," said state Department of Environmental Conservation wildlife biologist Ashley Meyer.

A fungal condition known as white nose syndrome decimated the bat population in New York. It has killed more than 90 percent of bats at hibernation sites since 2007.

One way to protect bats is to stay away from caves and mines where they often sleep during the cold weather months.

"That helps keep them safe and sound and prevents them from using extra energy stores from being woken up too often, so that they can make it to spring and survive to the next year," Meyer explained.

There are 1,500 bat species worldwide, and nine in New York. In some tropical and desert climates, they consume nectar and pollinate plants.

But bats native to New York live on insects and could consume enough pests to allow farmers to use fewer pesticides.

For all their benefits, the world's only flying mammals continue to be the subject of several myths. One misconception is that they all carry rabies.

"The truth is that maybe less than a percent of bats actually carry rabies that are out on the landscape," Meyer said, "so they're not as dangerous as people might think."

Another mistaken belief is that bats will try to attack people or fly into their hair.

But Meyer said bats are just as determined to avoid people as people are to avoid them.

"And they're actually incredibly nimble flyers, so if you just stand still, let them do their thing, they'll get out of your way very easily," she said.

The DEC has additional recommendations for people who are interested in protecting bat populations. They include: