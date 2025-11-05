Connecticut State Senator living off dollars a day, solidarity with SNAP benefit recipients

Connecticut State Senator Saud Anwar has been feeding himself on just $6.20 per day -- the total he says more than 350,000 Connecticut residents who rely upon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits live on.

SNAP benefits lapsed Saturday as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown, and two judges ruled Friday that the Trump administration has until later today to come up with a funding plan.

In the meantime, Anwar has been sharing posts on social media of his three daily meals, often consisting only of tea or water and a banana.

The Connecticut Democrat, who represents the state’s Third District, says elected officials should not turn their backs on those suffering. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Anwar Sunday.