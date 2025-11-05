© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Lavin defeats Gagliardo as Democrats win big in Amherst

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published November 5, 2025 at 2:39 AM EST
Shawn Lavin speaks to BTPM's Holly Kirkpatrick on Election Night, Nov. 4, 2025
Lori Overdorf
/
BTPM
Shawn Lavin speaks to BTPM's Holly Kirkpatrick on Election Night, Nov. 4, 2025

(This story is being updated)

Amherst Deputy Town Supervisor and Councilmember Shawn Lavin won a promotion Tuesday night, while voters gave his fellow Democrats wins in the race for Amherst Town Board.

Lavin defeated businessman and Republican challenger Dan Gagliardo in the race for Town Supervisor. With the victory, Lavin takes the seat from its outgoing holder, Brian Kulpa, who is stepping down due to term limits.

It was just part of a bigger win for the Democratic Party in Amherst this Election Night. John Davis and Jack Kavanaugh finished first and second, respectively, in a race for two Town Board seats, defeating Republican candidates John Trabert and Mary Dormer.

Gagliardo, speaking from the Erie County Republican Committee's election night headquarters in Williamsville, thanked his supporters and spoke of what he learned during his campaign.

"I actually got better. I listened more. I had more empathy towards the residents out there, and we can only hope that they're going to do the exact same thing when they're in office," Gagliardo said. "I tell you now, we have to keep up the questions. We have to make sure that we're looking at what they're doing."

Lavin, during his victory speech, acknowledged his opponent and offered some respect.

"It was a spirited campaign, and I appreciate his gumption. Anybody who puts themselves out there, it's not easy. I appreciate the race he ran," Lavin said.

Kulpa admitted his feelings on Tuesday night were bittersweet. He looked back on his term as Town Supervisor and the challenges he faced.

"We had to get properties moving. We had to get redevelopment reignited," he said. "We needed to turn the corner from watching property values plateau and drop off, and start seeing opportunities for people, expand their investments and see their opportunities for housing."

Meanwhile, as Davis and Kavanaugh celebrated the results, Trabert and Dormer were dejected. But they were also hopeful the winners would take up and address their concerns.

"I hope that they work on the debt. I hope they work on the services. I hope they work on representing the people and serving the people," Trabert said.

New York Public News Network
BTPM Staff
