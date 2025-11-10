Democrats who will take over Onondaga County Legislature talk priorities for the new year

There will be a new look for the Onondaga County Legislature in January, after voters tossed out all Republicans in competitive races on Election Day. Now, some incoming lawmakers have some thoughts on where their emphasis will lie.

It is a big deal in the political world of Onondaga County. Republicans, who have held the majority in the legislature since the late 1970s, lost an 11-6 majority to Democrats, who will hold a 10-7 majority, in what’s seen by many as a repudiation of the Trump administration.

The new lawmakers come from all over the county. Elaine Denton will represent Manlius in the legislature after beating incumbent Republican Mark Olson. She said Democrats have new priorities.

“This is a whole new opportunity and I know we want to prioritize people,” Denton said. “Make sure instead of them just surviving here that they're thriving, and whatever we can do to help that and to encourage that. That's what we want to prioritize and work on. But what does that look like right now? I'm sure we need a little while.”

Jeremiah Thompson, the new legislator representing in the villages of Liverpool and Solvay, agrees that Democrats will take a people first approach emphasizing it has to be nimble.

“What that looks like on a day-to-day basis, we need to be able to pivot and adapt to respond to whatever the circumstances are,” Thompson said.

Ellen Block, who will represent parts of Salina and Dewitt, said she’s happy people upset with the Trump administration used a local election to vent their frustrations.

“I'm a mental health counselor and I know if you want change you got to change what's closest to you,” said Block. “So when you do that and you elect your local officials you can actually see the change that you want to see.”

While Democrats will control the legislative branch of government, the executive branch is solidly in the Republican column, with County Executive Ryan McMahon in the middle of his third term. He said he’s ready to work with the elected leaders the voters give him on the transformative issues happening locally.

“It's an opportunity for these new legislators to lead and be part of all this,” said McMahon. “And we'll work with all 17 legislators to make sure that the momentum we have here doesn't stop.”