© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kennedy, local advocates urge Trump administration to free up full SNAP funding

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Mroziak
Published November 10, 2025 at 6:23 PM EST
Congressman Tim Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat, speaks at the Resource Center of Western New York, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.
Michael Mroziak
/
BTPM
Congressman Tim Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat, speaks at the Resource Center of Western New York, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.

A local congressman is accusing President Trump of playing politics with people’s food insecurity during the federal government shutdown, in his administration’s challenge of a federal court ruling to free up full Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program funding to states.

On Monday morning, the administration challenged the ruling, which orders full payment of SNAP for the month of November.
Congressman Tim Kennedy, appearing Monday afternoon at the headquarters of the Resource Council of Western New York in Buffalo, stated that one of every five Western New Yorkers rely on SNAP.

“Those are children, seniors, veterans, workers and families who are already paying more for groceries, utilities, medication and rent. People who are doing everything right and still being stretched past the breaking point,” Kennedy said. “In the richest nation in the history of the world, food should not be a political bargaining chip, nor hunger a negotiating tactic.”

Advocates pushing for the release of SNAP funds dismiss claims by critics that it’s a taxpayer-funded luxury for people unwilling to work. Buffalo Common Councilmember Zeneta Everhart is herself a former SNAP recipient, and defends the program.

“I wasn't laying on my couch at home every day. I wasn't lazy. I was working two jobs, and I was a college student with a kid. I was doing a lot when I was receiving SNAP benefits,” she said. “I was doing all those things because I didn't want to need SNAP benefits. That's what that is about. We are helping people to help themselves.”

The release of SNAP benefits remained in question Monday evening, even as members of the U.S. Senate were haggling over a tentative agreement to end the federal shutdown. At issue, an Affordable Care Act tax credit which is set to expire. Senate Republicans negotiating an agreement are promising a later vote on ACA, but Democrats including Senator Charles Schumer remain against the agreement, because it doesn’t guarantee the tax credit would be approved.

Kennedy says if such a deal comes before the House, he won't support it.

“It continues an assault on health care in this country. Millions of people will lose their health insurance in this country, and tens of millions more will be forced to pay skyrocketing costs of premiums, deductibles and copays. It is wrong and it's unacceptable,” Kennedy said. “It's a bad deal for the people of this country, and it's no deal to me, and I'll be voting no.”
Tags
New York Public News Network
Michael Mroziak
Michael rejoined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in September 2025 after a three-year absence.
See stories by Michael Mroziak
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now