Trump changes stance on Epstein files. And, the U.S. increases pressure on Venezuela

Good morning.

President Trump abruptly changed his stance on the Jeffrey Epstein files last night, saying he now supports a vote to release information about the convicted sex offender. The president and his allies in Congress resisted the vote for months. The House is expected to vote on the bill tomorrow.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A protester holds a sign related to the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12, 2025. Democrats released emails Wednesday in which Jeffrey Epstein suggested Donald Trump was aware of the disgraced financier's sexual abuse and had "spent hours" with one of his victims at his house.

🎧 The Epstein bill has a good chance of advancing in the House with Trump giving Republicans permission to support it , NPR's Luke Garrett tells Up First . It is unclear when the bill could be brought up for a vote in the Senate, but even if it passes through Congress and the White House, some lawmakers say the files might be kept from the public.

, NPR's Luke Garrett tells . It is unclear when the bill could be brought up for a vote in the Senate, but even if it passes through Congress and the White House, some lawmakers say the files might be kept from the public. 🎧The debate over releasing the files has opened a surprising rift between Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once among his closest allies in Congress. On Friday, the president revoked his endorsement and labeled her "wacky." During an interview on CNN's State of the Union, Greene said his rhetoric could "radicalize people against me and put my life in danger."

The U.S.'s most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, arrived in the Caribbean Sea yesterday, joining nearly a dozen other naval warships there. The Trump administration has been blowing up small boats leaving Venezuela, claiming they are transporting drugs. Trump has been considering military options against Venezuela, and he now states that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is ready to have a discussion.

🎧 The administration also said that it will designate the Cartel de los Soles they claim is led by Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organization. The designation would allow the military to target the Venezuelan president's assets. Maduro denies claims that he is a trafficker, NPR's Carrie Kahn reports. Over the weekend, he announced plans to enlist citizens to defend the country, but informed his supporters that he wants peace.

The designation would allow the military to target the Venezuelan president's assets. Maduro denies claims that he is a trafficker, NPR's Carrie Kahn reports. Over the weekend, he announced plans to enlist citizens to defend the country, but informed his supporters that he wants peace. ➡️ In an NPR exclusive, it was revealed that during a February conference, a Justice Department official told top drug prosecutors that the U.S. should "just sink the boats." Here's what else was discovered.

Border Patrol agents fanned out across Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, and by Sunday morning, they had arrested 81 people. The agents detained people outside supermarkets, laundromats and a church in the latest city to see a federal immigration crackdown.

🎧 Fear is spreading in immigrant communities as Nick de la Canal, with network station WFAE, says. Some restaurants locked their doors with customers inside and other businesses closed early. There's also been pushback, including a large protest in uptown Charlotte and advocacy groups recruiting volunteers to monitor agents.

Jenn Ackerman / for NPR / for NPR Lydia Patel looks over the clothes from her Rent the Runway order at her home in Rochester, Minn.

NPR's series Cost of Living: The Price We Pay is examining what's driving price increases and how people are coping after years of stubborn inflation.

The online clothing rental industry is valued at $2.6 billion and is projected to more than double by 2035, according to Future Market Insights. Its growth showcases that shoppers are increasingly seeking budget-friendly options as inflation and tariffs pose a risk of raising clothing prices.

👗 Apparel prices have increased 9% since February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is far less than overall inflation, however, experts expect prices to rise as tariffs settle in and make their way into stores.

👗 Lydia Patel, a Minnesota pharmacist, YouTube creator and mom of three, decided to stop buying clothes two years ago. She estimates that if she had purchased her clothes instead of renting them, it would have cost her thousands of dollars.

👗 Rental fashion platforms are not immune to the impact of tariffs, causing shipment cancellations and production delays, which leads to fewer options for shoppers.

Listen to why rental clothing companies like Rent the Runway have become increasingly popular. This week, the series will explore the rising cost of higher education. Stay up-to-date on the latest stories here.

How are higher prices changing the way you live? Fill out this form to share your story with NPR.

/ CDC / CDC An adult female lone star tick crawls on a blade of grass.

Researchers say they've documented the first known death from alpha-gal syndrome — a red meat allergy caused by tick bites. In 2024, a 47-year-old airplane pilot became ill hours after eating a hamburger at a barbecue and was later found unconscious. After being taken to the hospital, he was declared dead. A blood sample confirmed an allergic reaction, and small bumps around his ankles were consistent with larvae from lone star ticks, which can trigger the syndrome.

➡️ Alpha-gal is a sugar molecule not produced by humans. When transmitted by a tick, it can cause a hive-like rash or an anaphylactic reaction 2-6 hours after eating meat.

➡️ The CDC reported over 110,000 suspected cases from 2010 to 2022, but researchers suggest up to 450,000 people may be affected.

➡️ Patients are typically advised to avoid meat such as beef, pork, lamb, venison, or rabbit.

Valeri Plotnikov / The body of the young wooly mammoth known as Yuka was so well-preserved that scientists were able to recovery ancient RNA molecules.

Scientists have extracted the oldest RNA molecules from a woolly mammoth, offering a glimpse into the processes at work in the extinct mammal's body at the time of its death. MacArthur "Genius" Award-winner Alice Wong died on Friday at the age of 51. She was an author and activist who fought for disability rights and justice. The Labor Department will release a key report on the September job market this Thursday, nearly seven weeks behind schedule.

