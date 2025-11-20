Federal government reverses cancellation of local naturalization ceremonies

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.

The federal government has reversed its cancellation of local naturalization ceremonies in counties across New York, according to a statement from Republican Congressman Mike Lawler, who represents the Hudson Valley.

Naturalization ceremonies are the last step of the citizenship process.

Officials in a host of upstate counties, including Broome and Tompkins counties, were recently informed that their ceremonies were cancelled indefinitely.

In a statement released Thursday, Lawler’s office said “additional guidance on the restoration of naturalization ceremonies will be forthcoming from USCIS.” Lawler wrote a letter on Nov. 14 to USCIS Director Joseph Edlow, asking the agency to immediately reverse the decision to cancel the ceremonies.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also wrote a letter to the agency, calling on USCIS to reverse the cancellations and asking for clarity on the reasoning behind the move.

USCIS did not immediately respond to WSKG’s request for comment on the reversal.

In an earlier statement, USCIS Spokesperson Matthew J. Tragresser told WSKG the agency had determined that the counties “do not meet the statutory requirements to conduct naturalization ceremonies.”

At the time, Tragresser said the agency would transition from “judicial” naturalizations carried out by the courts to “administrative” ceremonies conducted by USCIS officials.

Tompkins County Executive Deputy Clerk Rachel Graham told WSKG her office was not informed of any unmet requirements.

The cancellations were condemned by Binghamton Mayor Republican Jared Kraham and Democratic State Senator Lea Webb, who represents Broome and Tompkins counties.