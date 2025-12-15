New York launches lawsuit against UPS over alleged seasonal worker 'wage theft'

The world’s largest package delivery company is now facing a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General’s Office.

Letitia James is accusing UPS of exploiting its seasonal workers, alleging systemic delays to clock ins, unpaid work and training, and editing time sheets to avoid overtime pay. UPS hires thousands of temporary helpers and package handlers during the peak holiday season, but James believes those workers aren’t getting what they're owed.

“How could we possibly interpret these actions other than UPS systematically forcing workers to miss hours?," said the state attorney general. "This blatant wage theft allowed UPS to save millions of dollars while seasonal workers struggled to support their families.”

Associated Press FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James acknowledges questions from journalists at a news conference in New York May 21, 2021.

During a press conference announcing the suit, James and union leaders said they've been working on it "for a few years." Josh Pomerantz, director of operations for Teamsters Local 804, said it was full-time workers for UPS who alerted the union to the allegations made.

"UPS would have these folks never walk into a UPS building. They'd meet the union members on the road to help them with packages during the day, some of them would be coming in early in their personal vehicles with no knowledge that they had rights under a union contract, and that was on purpose," alleged Pomerantz. "The way we found out about this, though, is that the union is not just union officials, and is not just shop stewards — it is the very members themselves. So when our drivers saw that their seasonal helpers were not getting punched in at time or were doing work off the clock, they reported it to us and said, 'That's not right.'"

The AG’s allegations stretch back to 2019, and the office said they are seeking restitution upwards of $45 million. James believes other states may join in on the legal action.

In response to the lawsuit, UPS said: "We are aware of the lawsuit by the New York Attorney's General Office. UPS denies the unfounded allegation of intentionally underpaying UPS employees. We offer industry-leading pay and benefits to our more than 26,000 employees in New York, and we remain committed to following all applicable laws."