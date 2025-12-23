NPR broadcasts New Year's Day from Vienna for 2026

The Vienna Philharmonic will perform its famous New Year's Day concert from the legendary Musikverein in Vienna on January 1, 2026

December 23, 2025; Washington, DC — The Vienna Philharmonic will perform their famous New Year's Day concert from the renowned Musikverein in Vienna on January 1, 2026.

The concert will be conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, in his first Vienna New Year's Day appearance. Since his debut with the Philharmonic in 2010, he has appeared with the orchestra nearly three dozen times, including a pair of US tours, including one to California in March of 2025.

The 2026 New Year's Day program includes six works being performed on New Year's Day for the first time by the Vienna Philharmonic, including two by women composers.

As it has for decades now, the encores feature the most famous waltz ever, From the Beautiful Blue Danube, as well as the Radetzky March by Johann Strauss Senior.

NPR Music has offered the complete New Year's Day concert to American public radio stations since 2003. This annual production is widely recognized as the largest live classical radio concert, having been broadcast by 391 stations last year alone.

The NPR production crew includes host Lisa Mullins of NPR Member station WBUR (her 19th New Year's Day broadcast), NPR engineer Andie Heuther (her first broadcast) and producer Brian Bell (his 28th broadcast as producer).

New Year's Day from Vienna 2026 program:

Johann Strauss Jr.: Indigo and the Forty Thieves: Overture

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Danube Legends, Waltz Op. 446

Josef Lanner: Malapou Galop Op. 148

Eduard Strauss: Devil's Brew, Op. 154

Johann Strauss Jr.: Fledermaus Quadrille, Op. 363

Johann Strauss Sr.: Carnival in Paris, Op. 100

Part 2

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture

Josephine Weinlich, arr. W. Dörner: Siren Songs, Op. 13

Josef Strauss: Woman's Dignity, Waltz Op. 277

Johann Strauss Jr.: Diplomat's Polka, Op. 448

Florence Price, arr. W. Dörner: Rainbow Waltz

Hans Christian Lumbye: Copenhagen Steam Railway Galop

Johann Strauss Jr.: Roses from the South, Waltz, Op. 388

Johann Strauss Jr.: Egyptian March, Op. 335

Josef Strauss: Olive Branches, Waltz, Op. 207

Encores

Philipp Fahrbach: Circus, Op.110 *

Johann Strauss Jr.: On the Beautiful Blue Danube, Waltz, Op. 314

Johann Strauss Sr.: Radetzky March, Op. 228 (Arrangement: Vienna Philharmonic)

* First performance at a New Year's Concert by the Vienna Philharmonic

