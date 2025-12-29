Travel advisories issued in CNY ahead of lake effect snow storm

Travel advisories have been issued in Onondaga and Madison counties ahead of a lake effect snow storm that could dump more than two feet of snow on much of central and northern New York this week.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy lake effect snow is expected to develop Monday night, with the heaviest snow across parts of Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. Some spots, including the Syracuse area, could see 6-12" of new snow by Tuesday morning.

The heavy lake effect snow is expected to continue across parts of central New York Tuesday, including the Syracuse area, with an additional 6-12" possible by Wednesday morning.

The National Weather service has issued several Winter Storm Warnings for the area.



A Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning for Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties until 7 p.m. Thursday

A Winter Storm Warning for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties until 7 a.m. Saturday

Madison County has issued a 'no unnecessary travel advisory' from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials remind people to be cautious if they have to drive and ask people to stay home if they do not have to go out. Onondaga County's travel advisory starts Monday evening and lasts until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Monday the travel advisory could be upgraded to a 'no unnecessary travel' advisory, depending on road conditions.

The city of Syracuse has issued a 'snow safety alert,' which alerts drivers to be cautious on the roads and to observe odd/even parking.