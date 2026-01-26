© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Josh Shapiro sees light in his constituents, even in dark times

By Sarah Handel,
Tyler BartlamScott Detrow
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:53 PM EST

Gov. Josh Shapiro has dealt with plenty of weighty topics. He's investigated abuse in the Catholic Church as Pennsylvania's attorney general. He and his family were the victims of an arson attack in 2005 – an attack that was motivated, in part, by his Jewish faith. And the Democrat dislikes what he's seeing from the Trump administration, which he describes as "chaos and cruelty."

But the governor, in his first term leading Pennsylvania, tells NPR, "I see people who are bringing light in their communities every single day, solving problems."

Shapiro is often mentioned in conversations about Democrats who might vie for the White House in 2028, but for now, he says, he's focused on the midterms. He's running for a second term, and he's got his eye on election security, in anticipation of conspiracy theories and lawsuits that could undermine the process.

Shapiro sat down with All Things Considered in an interview timed to the release of his memoir, Where We Keep the Light. He shares his memories of that terrible night during Passover, when for the first time, he listened to a law enforcement briefing not just as a leader, but as a victim.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Related Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now