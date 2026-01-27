© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Has sports betting become part of your daily routine? Tell us about it

By NPR Staff
Published January 27, 2026 at 9:41 AM EST
A fan of the French soccer team watches an online sports betting app during the live broadcast of the Euro 2024 semi final, Spain vs France, on the terrace of a bar in Lyon, France, July 9, 2024.
Matthieu Delaty/Hans Lucas
/
AFP via Getty Images
A fan of the French soccer team watches an online sports betting app during the live broadcast of the Euro 2024 semi final, Spain vs France, on the terrace of a bar in Lyon, France, July 9, 2024. (Photo by Matthieu Delaty / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MATTHIEU DELATY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

The confluence of cell phones and legalized gambling has led to the constant ability to bet on sports. Even if you're just watching games or sports news – events and gametime analysis are inundated with betting ads and spread breakdowns.

Polling from 2025 shows nearly half of American men between the ages of 18-49 have an active online sports betting account.

So what does that look like during an average week or weekend?

NPR wants to hear from you.

NPR Staff
