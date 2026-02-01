New tool from Cornell highlights immigration policy at the local level

A new tool developed by researchers at Cornell University is giving insight into how different areas of New York state are engaging with immigration policy.

The interactive map was put together by Cornell’s State Policy Advocacy Clinic at the Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy. It allows users to examine a number of immigration-related metrics by location.

The map includes information including the percentage of immigrants in each community, what local governments have said about immigration policy, and how schools have responded to the immigration debate.

Hattie Seten, a Policy and Advocacy Fellow at the State Policy Advocacy Clinic, said while immigration law and policy are primarily a federal responsibility, she was surprised by how much is being done at a local level.

"States and localities through federalism are also equipped to make certain decisions to reflect the best interests of people within their jurisdictions,” said Seten. “As this relates to immigration, this means that immigration law and policy play out every day in our counties, our cities, towns, schools, and jails."

Seten said it took about 13 people at the clinic several months to compile all of the data, and map users can find primary source documentation for the information they click on.

Seten said immigration policy is notoriously complicated, and researchers wanted to create the map so policy makers and the community can explore information in an accessible way.

"Right now, with so many federal changes, this is an area that can feel somewhat uncertain, but our map then showcases all of the different maybe levers or statement that individuals could put out related to immigration, so that people are more equipped and better informed on what they can do within their localities," she said.

While a contentious debate plays out on the national level and in many communities, Seten said her research also shows a lot of support for immigrants across New York state. For example, a number of school districts and local governments have issued statements saying immigrants are welcome in their communities.

"I looked at, ‘What have Chambers of Commerce said as it relates to immigration?’ and of those that have taken some kind of position on immigration, all of them but one appeared to be pretty supportive of immigrant communities," Seten said.

Seten said research team members hope to update their findings as more information becomes available, and they’re open to feedback from the community if there are other helpful metrics that could be added to the map.