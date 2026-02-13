Driver in deadly tour bus crash on Thruway charged with manslaughter

The bus driver in last summer's fatal crash has been criminally charged in Genesee County.

New York State Police announced Bin Shao, 56, of Flushing Queens, N.Y. was arrested by troopers earlier this week, and was arraigned today in a Genesee County courtroom.

It was August 22, 2025 when a tour bus operated M&Y Tour Inc. rolled over and crashed on the I-90 Thruway near Pembroke. The bus was carrying more than 50 people. Five died, and dozens more were seriously injured.

The bus was returning to New York City from a sightseeing stop in Niagara Falls.

Shao's charges include five counts of second-degree manslaughter and five counts of criminally negligent homicide. All are felonies.

"Mr. Shao was the operator. He was the driver of the tour bus. There is no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment," said Kevin Finnell, Genesee County district attorney. "The charges stem from the decisions made and the actions taken by Mr. Shao as he operated the bus on the New York State Thruway and Pembroke."

Shao has pleaded not guilty. He is due back in court March 9.