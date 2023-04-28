SALTLAND Theatre Festival premieres in central New York
A new theatre festival is making its central New York debut with 13 different shows to be performed over 10 days throughout the downtown Syracuse region. The inaugural SALTLAND Theatre Festival runs April 27 through May 7.
SALTLAND Theatre Festival is focused on amplifying new works and underrepresented voices. Ricky Pak, an executive director of the festival, says they received more than 100 submissions with the chosen shows aiming to appeal to a variety of audiences.
" We have anything from a family friendly show for toddlers and babies to a burlesque show that will be happening in one of the venues as well," Pak said. "Then everything in between dramas and comedies. We have a live podcast recording. We have improv."
The shows were also selected to fit into black-box styled spaces. Tickets are $15 for most of the performances and the venues are located within about a mile of each other. Tickets for "Push, Pull, Together, Apart" are free to reserve. Syracuse Stage is offering discounted tickets for its world premiere of "Tender Rain" for $10 off regular ticket prices for shows May 3-7.
For its first year each venue has one show per night with two shorter shows sharing a space. A Edelman, the other executive director, says the hope is for the festival to grow each year to have multiple shows each day in the same venue.
"One of the kind of founding visions was for a fringe festival where every venue you can think of in the city has performances going on throughout the day," Edelman said. "Really taking advantage of both the local talent that does exist in central New York and also people who are willing to come here to showcase their own talents."
Pak said the festival aims to help stimulate the downtown economy as audiences visit local businesses before shows and provides economic opportunities for artists still recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown.
"To be able to kind of just keep providing opportunities for artists and especially artists, who just in general, are voices that are not has regularly to be heard or seen on stage to be able to have a platform to share their art and their stories as well," Pak said.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. The full schedule is below.
SALTLAND Opening Event | Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
Hosted by Aggy Dune and featuring RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Darienne Lake and Alexis Michelle, are bringing the house down to launch off the two week SALTLAND Theatre Festival.
These queens will bring their unique blend of glamour, humor, and jaw-dropping performances to the stage, leaving you in awe and wanting more. Whether you're a die-hard fan of drag or just looking for a night of unforgettable entertainment, this is the show for you.
- Wunderbar
201 South West Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
Resilience | 7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Resilience is an autobiographical solo performance that follows the
experience of an African American woman accessing mental health care for her anxiety disorder, while highlighting the correlation between race, anxiety, and the healthcare disparities that communities of color face while trying to find treatment.
Taking place in Queens, New York with over nineteen different characters, the performance depicts multiple experiences in various therapeutic settings, in addition to reimagining the strength that is needed on ajourney of uncomfortable couches.
- Muse Lab at Syracuse University's Nancy Cantor Warehouse
350 West Fayette Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
Come Like Shadows | 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
As the Gold Rush brings thousands of new settlers to San Francisco, a secretive young woman begins to work at a high-end brothel in the burgeoning city.
As she draws closer to her companions there, the past and present hungers of men--socially, politically, romantically--begin to cast a shadow upon the brothel. Come Like Shadows offers an alternate take on the history of Shakespeare's most infamous character, Lady Macbeth.
- Wunderbar
201 South West Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
Dirty Legal Secrets | 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Tech startups disrupt our lives, our phones, and our privacy. As seen in the media, these businesses are often plagued with egos and scandals. The public, however, cannot access the full truth. Insiders have witnessed legal and moral issues up close. But they are sworn to secrecy.
Until now...
Dirty Legal Secrets is based on real life startup stories. The show follows GC on her tortuous final day working at a tech startup. Friends reminisce with stories of sex (like roof sex, sexual harassment, and an accidental office sex list), drugs (illegal and prescription), and rock and roll (like a t-shirt fire, a coma, and alleged illicit arms trading).
Syracuse University's Community Folk Art Center
805 East Genesee Street
Syracuse, New York 13210
Salt City Burlesque presents AppeTEASERS | 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Experience a saucy preview of what burlesque has to offer with a weekend of three different mini shows serving up fun, comedy, and glamour.
AppeTEASERS showcases Salt City Burlesque core members and an array of performers and artists from neighboring burlesque troupes from across the state. These nights will be just a sampling of the strong network of creative minds who come together to thrill and entertain audiences time and again!
Deeply rooted in love for Central New York, Salt City Burlesque (SCB) is honored to be a part of the inaugural SALTLAND Theatre Festival.
SCB's mission is to provide inclusive, high-quality burlesque and vaudeville arts featuring music, dance, comedy, striptease, flow arts and more! SCB honors and highlights local, regional performers, while also bringing national and world-renowned artists to Central New York. This year SCB hosts their first ever weekend long festival on May 28 and 29 in Syracuse, which will include a variety of showcases, workshops, vendors, and celebrations! Whether you're new to the world of burlesque or a returned audience member, SCB would love to welcome you to this year's SALTLAND Theatre Festival and future burlesque shows to come!
the mccarthy mercantile
217 1/2 S. Salina Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
When Birds With Broken Wings Fly | 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Developed as part of The Kennedy Center's Local Theatre Residency program at the Reach in the division of Social Impact, When Birds with Broken Wings Fly is a solo performance piece that explores the spiritual, mental and physical journey of black women when the world negates and exploits their "Black Girl Magic."
Inspired by the working documentary, "The Myth of the Black Superwoman" and the book, "In a Field Full of Lavender Trees", this production is a compilation of mixed media, monologues, poetry, song, dance and music that travels through the challenges and triumphs of black women navigating a world that often imitates their essence while erasing their existence. From stories of self-awareness, relationships, family and independence to moments of grief, healing and joy, this piece aims to provide a safe space that elevates the voices of black women while reclaiming their sovereignty, divinity and power.
Muse Lab at Syracuse University's Nancy Cantor Warehouse
350 West Fayette Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
Push, Pull, Together, Apart | 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
THEATRE FOR THE VERY YOUNG (6 months-5 yrs)
Specifically designed for our youngest audiences and their families, Push, Pull, Together, Apart is about connection. How many different ways are we connected with each other and the world around us? In this participatory experience, young audience members will join in exploring the different ways in which brand new eyes find connection in the spontaneous.
This 30 minute non-verbal performance will involve interactive sounds, props, and storytelling. This year we partner with the Everson Museum of Art.
Co-Production between Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Department of Drama
Syracuse University's La Casita Cultural Center
109 Otisco Street
Syracuse, New York 13204
Tender Rain | 7:30 p.m.
"Rain is like sorrow. It exposes our roots."
In this elegiac drama, playwright Kyle Bass introduces Milton Millard, a white banker who lives in a small Southern city with Dolores, his wife whom he can hardly see anymore and who endures alone the memory of loss and unrelenting trepidation. Childless, they are a late-middle-aged couple lost in a fog of what cannot be undone. Is there a way forward for either of them? Can Milton seek aid from Ruthie Mimms, an older Black woman who has profoundly and irrevocably influenced his life? The momentary escape Milton finds in the arms of a younger woman will not spare him the reckoning he must face.
Set in the 1950s, Tender Rain explores how pain, violence, and suffering rooted in an oppressive society leach insidiously into domestic lives and intimate relationships. A journey through a richly layered emotional landscape from the author of Possessing Harriet and salt/city/blues.
SALTLAND Theatre Festival discounted tickets available May 3rd-7th.
Full performance dates run May 3rd-21st.
- Syracuse Stage
820 East Genesee St
Syracuse, NY 13210
LA FAMILIA DE EMANUEL | 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Winner of "Best Play" and "Best actor" at the International theater festival in Los Angeles, 2013.
Based on true events LA FAMILIA DE EMANUEL has entertained audiences in Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Mexico City, Guatemala City and Dominican Republic.
La Familia de Emanuel: Emanuel Loarca plays seven colorful characters of a Latino family that migrates to New York in pursue of their American Dream; in the interim the adults try to preserve their traditions and culture, the youngsters face the challenges of balancing the references of the homeland as they try to adjust to the pragmatism and individuality of a first world society.
An irreverent dramedy in which, faith, addictions, domestic violence and wit go hand by hand.
Muse Lab at Syracuse University's Nancy Cantor Warehouse
350 West Fayette Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
Forgive Me! Live! One of the Dogs | 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
A live performance of a brand new episode of the confessional podcast sitcom, Forgive Me! This series follows Father Ben, a young, relatively try-hard priest recently reassigned from Binghamton to St. Patrick’s, a new parish in an unnamed Upstate New York town, under mysterious circumstances. Each episode follows Ben into the confessional with another eccentric parishioner from around town, exploring the intertwined lives of this new community and the funny, sad, and sometimes painful experiences that come out of the Catholic experience.
One of the Dogs sees Ben take a series of escalating confessions from participants in the local Salty Dog Central New York Canine Expo. This cut-throat competition sees its contestants go to the absolute extreme in order to secure their animals' entry into the coveted Eastminster Dog Show. With a cast made up of all local Syracuse talent, see Forgive Me! performed live for the first time in front of a local audience in the city where their show’s first season was born.
the mccarthy mercantile
217 1/2 S. Salina Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
The Queen of England | 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- The world premiere of a new and uniquely contemporary American comedy for all of us searching for the essentials in life: adventure, friendship, and a boy who’s kind of like Hugh Grant! Join best friends, Drew and Jeffrey, as they journey across the pond on an outrageously funny quest for all three!
Syracuse University's Community Folk Art Center
805 East Genesee Street
Syracuse, New York 13210
Sundowning | 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- When a woman with advanced dementia is discovered wandering in a park, she is taken to the memory unit of a posh private nursing home. A DNA test shows that she was the subject of a famous missing person case thirty-seven years earlier. Her husband was accused of killing her and after years of suspicion, he committed suicide, leaving their two children presumed orphans. When the now adult children arrive looking for answers, she can tell them nothing about where she’s been or what she has done. She doesn’t even know who they are. For those adult children, wounds that have never healed are reopened. A tabloid TV show is sending cameras to capture the reunion.
Wunderbar
201 South West Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
Revelatory Readings: A Night of Improv Comedy | 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Revelatory Readings: A Show of Improvised Comedy and Storytelling combines the arts of improv and storytelling in a show of live comedy. It explores engaging works of art read by the show’s storyteller. Inspired by words from an intriguing love letter, poem, diary entry, or text message, performers create improvised characters and scenes. The show takes themes, premises, and ideas from the individual work into new places, scenarios, and situations.
This production invites audience members to come along for the experience, as storytellers and improvisers give a “revelatory” reading that’s never been performed before. Join us for one night or more as each show offers a unique experience that features a new revelatory reading.
Muse Lab at Syracuse University's Nancy Cantor Warehouse
350 West Fayette Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
