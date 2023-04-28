SALTLAND Theatre Festival premieres in central New York

A new theatre festival is making its central New York debut with 13 different shows to be performed over 10 days throughout the downtown Syracuse region. The inaugural SALTLAND Theatre Festival runs April 27 through May 7.

SALTLAND Theatre Festival is focused on amplifying new works and underrepresented voices. Ricky Pak, an executive director of the festival, says they received more than 100 submissions with the chosen shows aiming to appeal to a variety of audiences.

" We have anything from a family friendly show for toddlers and babies to a burlesque show that will be happening in one of the venues as well," Pak said. "Then everything in between dramas and comedies. We have a live podcast recording. We have improv."

The shows were also selected to fit into black-box styled spaces. Tickets are $15 for most of the performances and the venues are located within about a mile of each other. Tickets for "Push, Pull, Together, Apart" are free to reserve. Syracuse Stage is offering discounted tickets for its world premiere of "Tender Rain" for $10 off regular ticket prices for shows May 3-7.

For its first year each venue has one show per night with two shorter shows sharing a space. A Edelman, the other executive director, says the hope is for the festival to grow each year to have multiple shows each day in the same venue.

"One of the kind of founding visions was for a fringe festival where every venue you can think of in the city has performances going on throughout the day," Edelman said. "Really taking advantage of both the local talent that does exist in central New York and also people who are willing to come here to showcase their own talents."

Pak said the festival aims to help stimulate the downtown economy as audiences visit local businesses before shows and provides economic opportunities for artists still recovering from the COVID-19 shutdown.

"To be able to kind of just keep providing opportunities for artists and especially artists, who just in general, are voices that are not has regularly to be heard or seen on stage to be able to have a platform to share their art and their stories as well," Pak said.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. The full schedule is below.