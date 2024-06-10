© 2024 WRVO Public Media
New post-production facility opens in Syracuse

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published June 10, 2024 at 4:57 AM EDT
Studio Central Post is located at 201 S. West St in Syracuse's Armory Square.
Studio Central Post, located in Syracuse's Armory Square, is a new post-production facility that looks to serve the evolving needs of the entertainment industry.

Robert Dehn, director of post production for Studio Central Post, said they were able to outfit the building previously occupied by Wunderbar to serve post production needs with things like sound stages, animation studios and a screening room. He said the goal is to attract studios like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon and HBO.

"They're filming here and then they're leaving," Dehn said. "And the thought was with the generous state and county tax credits that we should keep them here and have them stick around for some time and finish some of these projects out. And so that's what we set out to do."

In addition to a 45% tax credit for films produced in Upstate New York, Onondaga County provides a grant of up to $300,000 for films produced in the area.

Dehn said post-production work can take six months to a year.

"People from outside of this area will be coming here and staying here and eating here and drinking here and working here, and I think that when you're comparing that to somewhere like a a London or Chicago or New York the cost of living here is is just so much better quality of life-wise."

Studio Central Post also looks to be a resource for local productions, as well as a place for local talent to work remotely for various clients.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
