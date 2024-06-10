New post-production facility opens in Syracuse

Studio Central Post, located in Syracuse's Armory Square, is a new post-production facility that looks to serve the evolving needs of the entertainment industry.

Robert Dehn, director of post production for Studio Central Post, said they were able to outfit the building previously occupied by Wunderbar to serve post production needs with things like sound stages, animation studios and a screening room. He said the goal is to attract studios like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon and HBO.

"They're filming here and then they're leaving," Dehn said. "And the thought was with the generous state and county tax credits that we should keep them here and have them stick around for some time and finish some of these projects out. And so that's what we set out to do."

Studio Central Post

In addition to a 45% tax credit for films produced in Upstate New York, Onondaga County provides a grant of up to $300,000 for films produced in the area.

Dehn said post-production work can take six months to a year.

"People from outside of this area will be coming here and staying here and eating here and drinking here and working here, and I think that when you're comparing that to somewhere like a a London or Chicago or New York the cost of living here is is just so much better quality of life-wise."

Studio Central Post also looks to be a resource for local productions, as well as a place for local talent to work remotely for various clients.