SUNY Oswego president announces plan to double annual graduates by 2040

Under a new administration, SUNY Oswego announced plans Thursday to stabilize degree attainment and double the number of graduates by 2040.

SUNY Oswego President Peter Nwosu delivered his first state of the university address and introduced the new “Vision 4040: Expanding SUNY Oswego’s Promise” plan, which aims to focus on student success, upward mobility and regional economic development. Nwosu said SUNY Oswego’s belief in the power of higher education is what will help to transform central New York communities.

“We at SUNY Oswego are committed to the belief that higher education opens doors to social mobility, it opens doors to increased levels of community and civic engagement and a more fulfilling and rewarding life for our graduates,” Nwosu said.

With plans for outreach expansion to New York City, the development of a new “office of workforce innovation” and community partnerships for workforce development, the plan is designed to align with the four SUNY pillars of student success, diversity, research and economic development. Nwosu said the next stages for SUNY Oswego will require a coordinated effort, flexibility and tested strategies.

“Figuring out how to achieve these goals will require well vetted strategies and flexible plannings and you will be hearing more about these strategies over the next several weeks,” Nwosu said

