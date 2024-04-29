© 2024 WRVO Public Media
WRVO Public Media
Syracuse University students set up tents on campus, join nationwide Pro-Palestine campus protests

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published April 29, 2024 at 2:59 PM EDT
More than a dozen tents have been set up on the SU quad to protest the fighting in Gaza
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
More than a dozen tents have been set up on the SU quad to protest the fighting in Gaza

A Palestine Solidarity Encampment was set up Monday morning at Syracuse University. Dozens of students set up more than a dozen tents on Shaw Quad across from Hendricks Chapel.

The group of students had seven demands for Syracuse University including publicly supporting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Students set up tents on Shaw Quad on April 29 as part of a Palestine Solidarity Encampment
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Students set up tents on Shaw Quad on April 29 as part of a Palestine Solidarity Encampment

Other demands include full disclosure of collaborations with companies and institutions supporting Israel and terminating all programs and affiliations with Israeli scenic and security institutions.

The students also want amnesty for protestors and robust support for freedom of speech and assembly. They also want support for academic freedom around issues surrounding Israel and Palestine. Additionally, the group called for reform in the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to address issues of Islamophobia, racism and anti-Palestinian bias among officers trained in the post-9/11 era. Student also want the formation of a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

WRVO was on Syracuse University's campus Monday afternoon and did not witness any increased DPS presence. At one point university officials spoke with organizers and were handing out papers that stated the student rights and responsibilities and the campus disruption policy. As of 3:30 p.m. there were no counter-protests.

Student protestors denied requests from the press. Syracuse University officials have not commented on the protest.

The Syracuse University Student Association plans to introduce a "Resolution in Solidarity with Syracuse University Encampment and Condemnation of Antisemitism" at its Monday night meeting.

"We continue to encourage Syracuse University to call for a permanent peace process and ceasefire," the student association wrote in the proposed resolution. "We call on Syracuse University to not forcibly disrupt or disband the encampment on the Shaw Quad and to engage in negotiations with the students’ requests."

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Education Regional NewsIsrael Hamas WarNY state newsSyracuse University
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
