Syracuse University students set up tents on campus, join nationwide Pro-Palestine campus protests

A Palestine Solidarity Encampment was set up Monday morning at Syracuse University. Dozens of students set up more than a dozen tents on Shaw Quad across from Hendricks Chapel.

The group of students had seven demands for Syracuse University including publicly supporting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Ava Pukatch / WRVO Students set up tents on Shaw Quad on April 29 as part of a Palestine Solidarity Encampment

Other demands include full disclosure of collaborations with companies and institutions supporting Israel and terminating all programs and affiliations with Israeli scenic and security institutions.

The students also want amnesty for protestors and robust support for freedom of speech and assembly. They also want support for academic freedom around issues surrounding Israel and Palestine. Additionally, the group called for reform in the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to address issues of Islamophobia, racism and anti-Palestinian bias among officers trained in the post-9/11 era. Student also want the formation of a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

WRVO was on Syracuse University's campus Monday afternoon and did not witness any increased DPS presence. At one point university officials spoke with organizers and were handing out papers that stated the student rights and responsibilities and the campus disruption policy. As of 3:30 p.m. there were no counter-protests.

Student protestors denied requests from the press. Syracuse University officials have not commented on the protest.

The Syracuse University Student Association plans to introduce a "Resolution in Solidarity with Syracuse University Encampment and Condemnation of Antisemitism" at its Monday night meeting.

"We continue to encourage Syracuse University to call for a permanent peace process and ceasefire," the student association wrote in the proposed resolution. "We call on Syracuse University to not forcibly disrupt or disband the encampment on the Shaw Quad and to engage in negotiations with the students’ requests."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

