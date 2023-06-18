© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Elections

Tompkins and Madison county "I voted" sticker contest invites public to vote

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published June 18, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT

Both Tompkins County and Madison County are running contests for the public to vote for their favorite "I voted" sticker. The goal of the contests is to increase voter turnout as the winning design will be handed out at the polls during the 2023 general election.

The winning design of the Ulster County 2022 contest
Hudson Rowen
/
Ulster County
The winning design of the Ulster County 2022 contest

Last year's Ulster County sticker contest went viral with the winning design featuring a spider monster.

Middle and High school students across each county submitted designs to the Board of Elections which narrowed down submissions to a group of finalists. There are eight finalists in Tompkins County and seven in Madison County.

“Thank you so much to the students who submitted their artwork for this contest," Tompkins County Republican Elections Commissioner Alanna Congdon said. "The designs are wonderful and I can’t wait to see the community’s response. Our goal with this program is to increase civic participation and voter turnout – thanks to everyone for engaging with this contest.”

“These submissions are very creative and I think we’ll see voters come out in the primary and general election to be a part of this," Tompkins County Democratic Elections Commissioner Stephen Dewitt said. "I encourage everyone to share the contest with your friends and family, and remind everyone to vote in every election.”

The finalists for the Tompkins County "I voted" sticker contest for 2023.
Tompkins County Board of Elections
The finalists for the Tompkins County "I voted" sticker contest for 2023.
The finalists for the Madison County 2023 "I voted" sticker contest
Madison County Board of Elections
The finalists for the Madison County 2023 "I voted" sticker contest

“Here at the Madison County Board of Elections we were excited to see how many students took part in our first ever ‘I Voted’ sticker contest,” Madison County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Laura Martino said. “It was hard to narrow down to the finalists from so many great submissions. We truly have some talented students here in our community. Thank you to all who participated.”

“We appreciate each and every one of you who participated in this fun contest, including the art teachers,” Madison County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Mary Egger said. “We cannot wait to see who the public chooses as the final design for this year. What a great way to get the youth of our community involved in the election process and teach them the importance of voting.”

You can vote in the Madison County contest in-person during primary voting or online through July 21.

You can vote in the Tompkins County contest online through July 9.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
