Tompkins and Madison county "I voted" sticker contest invites public to vote

Both Tompkins County and Madison County are running contests for the public to vote for their favorite "I voted" sticker. The goal of the contests is to increase voter turnout as the winning design will be handed out at the polls during the 2023 general election.

Hudson Rowen / Ulster County The winning design of the Ulster County 2022 contest

Last year's Ulster County sticker contest went viral with the winning design featuring a spider monster.

Middle and High school students across each county submitted designs to the Board of Elections which narrowed down submissions to a group of finalists. There are eight finalists in Tompkins County and seven in Madison County.

“Thank you so much to the students who submitted their artwork for this contest," Tompkins County Republican Elections Commissioner Alanna Congdon said. "The designs are wonderful and I can’t wait to see the community’s response. Our goal with this program is to increase civic participation and voter turnout – thanks to everyone for engaging with this contest.”

“These submissions are very creative and I think we’ll see voters come out in the primary and general election to be a part of this," Tompkins County Democratic Elections Commissioner Stephen Dewitt said. "I encourage everyone to share the contest with your friends and family, and remind everyone to vote in every election.”

Tompkins County Board of Elections The finalists for the Tompkins County "I voted" sticker contest for 2023.

Madison County Board of Elections The finalists for the Madison County 2023 "I voted" sticker contest

“Here at the Madison County Board of Elections we were excited to see how many students took part in our first ever ‘I Voted’ sticker contest,” Madison County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Laura Martino said. “It was hard to narrow down to the finalists from so many great submissions. We truly have some talented students here in our community. Thank you to all who participated.”

“We appreciate each and every one of you who participated in this fun contest, including the art teachers,” Madison County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Mary Egger said. “We cannot wait to see who the public chooses as the final design for this year. What a great way to get the youth of our community involved in the election process and teach them the importance of voting.”

You can vote in the Madison County contest in-person during primary voting or online through July 21.

You can vote in the Tompkins County contest online through July 9.