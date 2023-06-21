Majok, Paniagua, Schultz seek Syracuse Common Council at large seats

Three familiar faces are running for the two Syracuse Common Council at large seats in the Democratic primary. Syracuse Councilors Chol Majok, Rita Paniagua and Jennifer Schultz are vying for the four-year position.

Four of the nine members of the Syracuse Common Council serve at large terms, meaning they are elected city-wide. One of the two seats is entirely open as Councilor Michael Greene is not seeking reelection to his at large position.

Paniagua is seeking reelection to her at large seat. Originally from Puerto Rico, she has lived in Syracuse the past 20 years.

"We need to continue to build in terms of cultural language and just aiming for those in smaller pockets in the city where most of our most challenged communities are," Paniagua said. "Those are things that drive me to continue to do this work."

Majok is the current District 3 councilor. He was redistricted into District 2, represented by Councilor Pat Hogan. Schultz is the current District 1 councilor and after redistricting would have had to run in District 5 — represented by Councilor Jimmy Monto. Hogan and Monto are both seeking reelection to their district seats.

Both Majok and Schultz shared their love for the city driving their run for the at large seat.

Schultz is a lifelong Syracuse resident spending 40 years living on the Northside.

"I would like to broaden my scope to the entire city," Schultz said. "Mostly because the votes that happen in council chambers and with the budget and legislative actions really pertain to the city at large. So, I thought, 'I love my district so much, I want to love the other four as well.'"

Majok, who is from South Sudan originally, is the first former refugee elected to the Syracuse Common Council.

"My heart has always been in this community," Majok said. "It was the first place I came to from a refugee camp back in northern Kenya. This is my home and it has always been dear to my heart."

Paniagua cited furthering the academic careers of students, affordable housing and Syracuse Surge as top priorities.

"These are things that we need to continue to advocate for to make sure that we'll have the right financial situation to build for our community members," Paniagua said.

Key issues for Schultz include transportation, safer streets and affordable housing — with a focus on health and safety aspects.

"We know with these old homes the lead exposure is really a problem," Schultz said. "The Southside has the highest rate of lead lead poisoning among our children, and the Northside is in a close second place. We have to take care of our children, obviously, and our people first."

Majok mentioned housing — citing the results of the Syracuse Housing study, supporting youth and workforce development as items that top his agenda.

"I have always said that if we can help our community members do for themselves," said Majok, "by increasing their level of skills and close skill gap and opportunity gap, I think we put ourselves in a position where we are a competitive city economically and socially as well."

There are two other Syracuse Common Council Democratic primaries. Sean Reed, Jr. and Marty Nave are seeking the District 1 seat. Patrona Jones-Rowser and Bruce Conner are seeking the District 4 seat. Current District 4 Councilor Latoya Allen is not seeking reelection.

There is no Republican primary for the Syracuse Common Council. Early voting is open through June 25 with Primary voting day on June 27.