Schultz launches write-in campaign for Syracuse Council District 5 seat held by Monto

With about three weeks to Election Day, Syracuse Common Councilor Jen Schultz is launching a write-in campaign for the District 5 seat. Schultz, who currently represents District 1 but was redistricted to District 5, lost the Democratic primary for the at large seat.

Schultz said she was urged by constituents in her district to take on District 5 Councilor Jimmy Monto. Monto was running unopposed prior to Schultz's write-in campaign.

"Eventually I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, all of these people are reminding me what is truly in my heart that I'm not done and I love my city,'" Schultz said. "It's an honor to serve on the council for me, and it's an honor to be a representative for the people. I'm hoping that I do have a chance to retain a seat on the council as district councilor."

“Residents of the 5th district deserve to be represented with honesty and integrity,” Schultz said in her announcement. “I have a track record of doing just that.” She also pointed to her availability as a councilor to constituent needs.

Monto, who is running for reelection, said Schultz's decision was not a surprise and invites all constituents to talk to him about issues facing the city.

" I think the people of the 5th District are concerned with everyday problems that they have like the rest of the City of Syracuse, everyday struggles that residents are facing," Monto said. "That's what they care about. That's what they're concerned about. I don't think anybody is really all that concerned with political stunts this late in the game."

"I am happy to talk to any voter," Monto said. "I'm happy to talk to any constituent. I like to think that I am accessible. My phone number, my address, my email is published all over the place. I share that freely and happy to talk to any voter and any non voter, anybody that lives in that district or lives anywhere in the City of Syracuse is always welcome to call me."