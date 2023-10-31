Majok, Paniagua and Pride-Green running for Syracuse Common Council at-large seats

There's three candidates vying for two at-large seats on the Syracuse Common Council.

One of the available at-large seats is entirely open as Councilor Michael Greene is not seeking reelection. Current at-large Councilor Rita Paniagua and current District 3 Councilor Chol Majok are on the Democratic line. Raquan Pride-Green is running on the Working Families Party line.

Majok decided to run for the at-large seat after he was redistricted. He has a focus on what happens after the $123 million the city received in American Rescue Plan funds is gone.

"We got to figure out how to stay afloat as a city," Majok said. "So economically, we got to figure out how we increase our tax base and do it in a way that it doesn't jeopardize the wellbeing of our community and especially the constituents and the taxpayers themselves."

Majok said there needs to be more specifics in addressing poverty in the city and wants a push to invest more into families in the community so their children have a sense of comfort and reliability when they go out into the world.

"As a city also, we have a huge, going to be huge influx of migrants and new Americans," Majok said. "We have to set up a city that's not just a lip service or at least a community that is not just lip service, but a community that embraces differences."

Paniagua cited housing issues and working to bring prosperity to the West and South sides of Syracuse and her focus on education. She served on the school board prior to her time on the Common Council.

"One of the things that mostly is affecting our community, not only in our education system but in general, you know, is mental health awareness — mental wellness, I'd rather call it," Paniagua said. "Bringing in services and programs that would help us reflect, addressing this issue."

Paniagua said Syracuse is going to see unprecedented growth over the next 10 years as the Micron chip fab gets underway and says housing is a key focus.

"With the Syracuse Surge program, you know, there's some different developers aligning with the Syracuse Surge," Paniagua said. "We're all trying to bring to the table new housing —single family homes and buildings, duplexes, you know, all kinds of housing options, right, for the residents. So, you know, it's coming and the city is definitely getting ready."

Pride-Green said his number one priority is poverty intervention.

"I feel like high crime and poor performing schools and poor housing stock, disinvestment, I feel like all of those things come from the poverty that exists," Pride-Green said. "If we can solve that poverty issue by improving our school system, bringing jobs and investing it into our community —I think those things will mitigate the crime. I don't think we will decrease crime completely to a 0, but I think we can decrease it significantly."

Pride-Green wants to see the city establish a pipeline so residents and local business owners can benefit from new developments in the area like Micron and the I-81 project.

"Too too often people will assume that those opportunities aren't for them," Pride-Green said. "And I think the city has a responsibility as well as the residents, because it's a two-way street in terms of supporting everyone and moving to the next step. I think the city has to disseminate the information, the residents have to buy in, and everyone work together to figure out how we give ourselves the best opportunity to thrive again as a region."

At-large councilors serve four year terms.

