In CNY congressional race, Williams says he's still an outside candidate

Election Day is under two weeks away and eyes are turned on one of the most hotly contested congressional seats across the nation - New York’s 22nd district seat. Republican incumbent candidate Brandon Williams, says he’s still the outside guy.

Williams said his two years in Congress can be broken down into five circles: his family life, effective representation, effective offices, fundraising and campaigning. The first term congressman, a Navy veteran and trained nuclear engineer, said it’s been a learning curve to enter the world of politics.

“I'm not part of the political system. I didn't come up through the political ranks. And so, you know, there's a lot of learning, I would say,” Williams said. “And I think it's been a huge advantage not to be part of the, you know, the politics as usual is to use that phrase. and so, I would also say that, one observation I have is that, you know, that we need better leaders in our country, and, you know, people that have different experiences, about how our economy works and, and, how technology works, how, where our energy comes from. And I'm just glad that I'm able to bring that to Congress.”

In his two years in Congress, Williams has sponsored 17 bills , only one of which has passed the House. He said his overall mission, to “love and serve the people of central New York” has not changed.

Williams says if reelected, he’d like to focus on infrastructure and manufacturing opportunities, the border policy and things he calls “kitchen table” items like rising costs and inflation.

“What people want in central New York is common sense solutions,” Williams said. “They don't really want the extreme politics. They don't want, all of the, you know, the fighting and all of that kind of stuff. And, so I try to be very cognizant of that.”

Williams also said he’d like to continue being a voice for the growing tech industry in central New York. He said his background in technology makes him a good candidate for all local tech industry partners.

“We need to remember that it's not only about Micron,” Williams said. “There is a lot of thriving manufacturers, particularly in the defense industry, all over central New York. and we need to make sure that it's a place where they can continue to thrive. Right. It's not just about the new guy on the block.”

As for this election cycle, Williams said his outsider perspective is what makes him a strong candidate.

“I don't have any, you know, sort of legacy, you know, political entanglements, and, can have a fresh perspective on those things,” Williams said. “And I'm proud to do that. That's why I ran, and that's why I decided to get involved. We just have to have better leaders in our country.”

Changes to New York’s congressional districts will impact NY-22. It’s something Williams said is an example of “insider politics,” which includes his opponent, Democratic State Sen. John Mannion.

“I mean, the fact that it was the only congressional district in New York State that was, adjusted in a way to benefit one party, you know, actually benefited him, and he voted for it. So, you know, I, I find all of this fairly distasteful, you know, insider politics but I'm happy to, you know, I'm happy to step up and fight the fight as it is.”

New York’s 22nd district includes all or parts of Onondaga, Oneida, Cayuga, Cortland, and Madison Counties. Early voting begins in New York on October 26.

