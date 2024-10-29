As Election Day nears, Mannion pushes Democratic issues, laments the state of politics today

Control of the House of Representatives could run through New York this election year, with a handful of tight congressional races Upstate. Among them is the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District, where Republican incumbent Brandon Williams is running for a second term. This year, Democrats are pinning their hopes on a former high school teacher turned state lawmaker.

A contentious Democratic primary put State Sen. John Mannion on the ballot to face Williams. But a hangover from that race is rearing its head in the general election. Shortly before the June primary, several unidentified former staffers accused Mannion of creating an abusive work environment in his Senate office.

An independent investigation cleared Mannion of wrongdoing, but Williams’ campaign ads calling Mannion an “Albany abuser” are flooding the airwaves.

“This is a new level of character assassination that is unfair and unfounded, and unfortunately has been effective,” Mannion said.

He has fought back with his own ads, using a clip of Williams screaming at a former aide at a holiday party. But he laments that this is the state of politics today in America.

“I'm trying to keep this country on the rails, Mannion said. “I'm trying to do the right thing. I left a job that I love to go do this. And I've had my character really assaulted, if I may use that word, because somebody was trying to win a primary election. And here's where we are. So is it worth it? No. Am I quitting? Absolutely not. I know what the stakes are. I know that I stepped forward to do this. And I’m 100% committed to do it."

Among the issues Mannion says he’s fighting for in the race for the 22nd district, one that’s the centerpiece of many Democratic campaigns this cycle: abortion rights. He says he is skeptical of Williams’ support of abortion in the instances of rape, incest and the health of the mother.

"I think the majority of people out there, number one, don't trust it,” he said. “He called the overturning of Roe v. Wade a monumental win, and I'll go further. Let's say that he is being truthful, that he is supportive of allowing abortions to occur in the instances of rape, incest, and the health of the mother. That's not good enough. The women of this state will lose their rights that they currently have if that is passed in a national abortion ban."

On other issues, Mannion follows the Democratic line, fighting climate change by supporting clean energy, protecting the Affordable Care Act, and supporting a comprehensive border deal that adds more customs and border protection personnel.

"So we had an opportunity to do all those things that I support and it was not only rejected, it was rejected for political reasons,” he said. “And that's the reason we have a broken immigration system is because it's been a highly politicized issue. I'm committed to working with Republicans and Democrats to make sure that we have comprehensive immigration reform. And that includes reforming the process and certainly funding the courts."

When it comes to the economy and taxes, Mannion is behind passing tax cuts for middle class families and small businesses, while increasing taxes for the ultra-wealthy.

"Because if you look at what the personal income tax rate was for the top 1% of earners in this country back to 40 years ago or longer, it has dramatically gone down,” he said. “So that is a piece of it. That is a piece of the ultra-wealthy should be paying their fair share. Because what is happening is the burden is put on the lower and the middle class.”

This is a new configuration of the 22nd district, which now includes all of Onondaga and Madison counties, and portions of Cayuga, Oneida and Cortland counties. While the previous version of the district has been represented by mostly by Republicans, the changes to the district this year can benefit a Democrat.

But Mannion promises he will not be a Democratic ideologue in a district, that has shades of purple.

"I represent a lot of Republicans,” he said. “So what works for my district might not work for the Bronx. It's just, it's delivering for what the people want. So I have to work together in Congress with people. I'm committed to it. I didn't leave a classroom, and I know I say that a lot, but I didn't leave a classroom just to be a yes person. I left the classroom to do what's best for central New York and the Mohawk Valley, and I'm going to do that."

Early voting continues through November 3, with Election Day November 5.

