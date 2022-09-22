During 'Climate Week,' Hochul pushes renewable energy projects, Environmental Bond Act

Gov. Kathy Hochul is reaffirming the state’s commitment to tackling climate change as well as making another plea to voters to back an environmental bond act on the fall ballot.

During a news conference in New York City Wednesday, as part of Climate Week activities, Hochul talked about the urgency that is needed to address climate change, including building more resiliency to help New York deal with major weather events.

“It’s almost the 10th anniversary of Sandy, our cleanup and our work continues,” Hochul said. “They’re building resiliency. But I would say this, we are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change. And we’re the last generation to be able to do anything about it.”

Hochul said the development of the projects being planned is expected to spur nearly $3 billion in clean energy investments and create more than 2,000 jobs.

During a news conference at the Javits center in Manhattan, Hochul also spoke in favor of the 4-point-2 billion dollar environmental bond act, which is on the November ballot.

“I need everybody who cares about human life on this planet who lives in the state of New York, be mobilized to make sure the vote gets out in support of this bond act. I need everyone in this room to have a sustained effort, so we don’t look back and say we missed the opportunity. Because we didn’t get enough people to care in time for this important ballot initiative’

That bond act would, among other things, fund projects to fight climate change including efforts to make communities more resilient to major weather events, such as floods.