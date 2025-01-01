Food Pantry & Assistance Guide for Central and Northern NY

Food insecurity affects every community in our region, but help is available. WRVO has compiled this directory to connect residents across central and northern New York with local food pantries, soup kitchens, and emergency assistance programs. To use this guide, simply select your county from the drop-down menu below to view a list of organizations, including their addresses, hours of operation, and contact information.

Note: Hours and availability can change. We recommend calling the organization ahead of time to confirm their current schedule.