Health officials concerned over rise in EEE this summer

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published August 30, 2024 at 5:53 AM EDT
Tom
/
Flickr

Health officials across the Northeast are raising the alarm about a potentially deadly virus transmitted by mosquitos. The death of a New Hampshire man from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is renewing the focus on the illness.

Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy, head of Infectious Disease at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, said most cases of EEE in humans are reported in August and September. They fluctuate from year to year and that’s what’s driving the concern this year.

“It's thought that actually many of the bites by these infected mosquitoes don't result in any illness," Asiago-Reddy said. "So when you get an illness, the likelihood of there being a higher concentration."

Getting bitten by an infected mosquito can cause neurologic diseases like meningitis and encephalitis in humans, with a fatality rate of over 30%. Health officials are urging residents to use insecticides that contain DEET in places where mosquitos are common. Asiago-Reddy also said eliminating standing water on a property can also help.

"A lot of the mosquitoes that could be responsible for this type of transmission to humans, they don't travel far," Asiago-Reddy said. "They are kind of concentrated in small areas and just getting rid of a little bit of standing water can go very far to reduce the risk."

The number of human cases of EEE averages about 11 in a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Asiago-Reddy worries that the number could be on the rise.

"As we see our summer and warm weather starting earlier in the year lasting longer into the fall, then that gives more opportunities for these types of insects to breed," Asiago-Reddy said.

While there have been no human cases of EEE in New York this year, there have been two cases in Massachusetts. There have also been a number of cases of EEE in horses this year. Health officials are urging horse owners to vaccinate their horses to protect them from mosquito-borne illnesses.

Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
