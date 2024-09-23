© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
New York reports first death from EEE since 2015

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published September 23, 2024 at 4:22 PM EDT
Mosquito
James Gathany, CDC
/
National Institutes of Health
Mosquito

The patient, who has not been identified, marks New York’s first human case of EEE since 2015. EEE is a rare but serious mosquito-borne virus that is fatal in roughly one third of people who develop severe symptoms.

The case is being investigated by the Ulster County Department of Health. Vincent Martello, director of community health relations for the county, didn’t provide details Monday, but urged residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.

“It is rare, and so while we don’t want people to panic at all, we do want people to be cautious," he notes.

Martello recommends using insect repellants that contain DEET, wearing long sleeves and pants, and avoiding outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active. He also recommends homeowners eliminate any standing water in their yards (found in containers, pool covers, wheelbarrows, etc.) where mosquitos might breed.

New York Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald declared EEE an "imminent threat to public health" Monday. Governor Kathy Hochul says the State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation is working to make bug spray more available at parks, visitor centers, and campgrounds.

EEE has been diagnosed in horses across the state this year, but infected horses cannot spread the virus to humans. Human cases have also been identified in Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Officials say serious cases often begin with a headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting — typically four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Copyright 2024 WAMC Northeast Public Radio

Health Regional NewsEEEmosquitoesNY state news
Jesse King
Jesse King has been WAMC’s Assistant Morning Edition Producer since December 2018. A recent graduate of SUNY Oneonta, King first joined the WAMC newsroom as an intern in September 2018. She grew up an avid writer and self-described "radio-nerd" in Apalachin, New York, and spent much of her college experience managing WONY 90.9 FM, contributing to the student-run podcast, Oneonta Voices, and interning with Phoenix FM in Dublin, Ireland. She holds a BA in Music Industry and Mass Communications, and plays the fiddle in her free time.
