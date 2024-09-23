New York reports first death from EEE since 2015

The patient, who has not been identified, marks New York’s first human case of EEE since 2015. EEE is a rare but serious mosquito-borne virus that is fatal in roughly one third of people who develop severe symptoms.

The case is being investigated by the Ulster County Department of Health. Vincent Martello, director of community health relations for the county, didn’t provide details Monday, but urged residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.

“It is rare, and so while we don’t want people to panic at all, we do want people to be cautious," he notes.

Martello recommends using insect repellants that contain DEET, wearing long sleeves and pants, and avoiding outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active. He also recommends homeowners eliminate any standing water in their yards (found in containers, pool covers, wheelbarrows, etc.) where mosquitos might breed.

New York Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald declared EEE an "imminent threat to public health" Monday. Governor Kathy Hochul says the State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation is working to make bug spray more available at parks, visitor centers, and campgrounds.

EEE has been diagnosed in horses across the state this year, but infected horses cannot spread the virus to humans. Human cases have also been identified in Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Officials say serious cases often begin with a headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting — typically four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

