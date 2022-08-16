Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - August 16, 2022
Get live results from primaries in Alaska and Wyoming.
Alaska
Live Results: 2022 Alaska Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, a House congressional district and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term. Follow the results live.
Wyoming
Live Results: 2022 Wyoming Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Wyoming primary elections, including notable races for governor and a House congressional district. Follow the results live.