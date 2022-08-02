Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - August 2, 2022
2022 Arizona Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Arizona primary elections, including notable races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, U.S. Senate and several U.S. House districts. Follow the results live.
2022 Kansas Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Kansas primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, attorney general and a House congressional district. Follow the results live.
2022 Michigan Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Michigan primary elections, including notable races for governor and House congressional districts. Follow the results live.
2022 Missouri Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Missouri primary elections, including notable races for U.S. Senate and House congressional districts. Follow the results live.
2022 Washington Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Washington primary elections, including notable races for U.S. Senate, secretary of state and House congressional districts. The state has a top-two primary system, meaning all candidates are on one primary ballot and the top two finishers advance to the general election. Follow the results live.