© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - August 2, 2022

Get live results from primaries in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington primaries.
Primary Election - August 2.png
Arizona
Kansas
Michigan
Missouri
Washington
Arizona

2022 Arizona Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Arizona primary elections, including notable races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, U.S. Senate and several U.S. House districts. Follow the results live.

Kansas

2022 Kansas Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Kansas primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, attorney general and a House congressional district. Follow the results live.

Michigan

2022 Michigan Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Michigan primary elections, including notable races for governor and House congressional districts. Follow the results live.

Missouri

2022 Missouri Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Missouri primary elections, including notable races for U.S. Senate and House congressional districts. Follow the results live.

Washington

2022 Washington Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Washington primary elections, including notable races for U.S. Senate, secretary of state and House congressional districts. The state has a top-two primary system, meaning all candidates are on one primary ballot and the top two finishers advance to the general election. Follow the results live.