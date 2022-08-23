© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - August 23, 2022

Get live results from primaries in Florida and Oklahoma.
Voting concludes Tuesday, August 23 in the Florida and Oklahoma primary elections.

Florida

Live Results: 2022 Florida Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Florida primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general and U.S. House congressional districts. Follow the results live.

Oklahoma

Live Results: 2022 Oklahoma Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Oklahoma primary runoff elections for U.S. Senate regular and special election and a House congressional district runoff race. Follow the results live.