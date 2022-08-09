Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - August 9, 2022
2022 Connecticut Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Connecticut primary elections, including notable races for governor and U.S. Senate. Follow the results live.
2022 Minnesota Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Minnesota primary elections, including notable races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and House congressional districts. Follow the results live.
2022 Vermont Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Vermont primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state and a House congressional district. Follow the results live.
2022 Wisconsin Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Wisconsin primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, attorney general and a House congressional district. Follow the results live.