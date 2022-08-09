© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - August 9, 2022

Get live results from primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin primaries.
Connecticut

2022 Connecticut Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Connecticut primary elections, including notable races for governor and U.S. Senate. Follow the results live.

Minnesota

2022 Minnesota Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Minnesota primary elections, including notable races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and House congressional districts. Follow the results live.

Vermont

2022 Vermont Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Vermont primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state and a House congressional district. Follow the results live.

Wisconsin

2022 Wisconsin Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Wisconsin primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state, attorney general and a House congressional district. Follow the results live.