Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - June 21, 2022

Get live results from primaries in Alabama, Georgia, and Virginia on June 21, 2022.
Alabama
Georgia
Virginia
Alabama

2022 Alabama Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alabama primary runoff elections. Notable runoff elections include governor, U.S. Senate and a House district race. Follow the results live.

Georgia

2022 Georgia Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Georgia primary runoff elections. Notable runoff elections include lieutenant governor, secretary of state and three House district races. Follow the results live.

Virginia

2022 Virginia Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Virginia primary elections. Notable primaries include House district races. Follow the results live.